Lady Gaga and Doechii release high fashion video for 'Runway'

Lady Gaga and Doechii pose and strut their way through the music video for their Devil Wears Prada 2 collab, "Runway."

In the visual that premiered Monday, the two wear various haute couture looks and perform choreography by the video’s director, Parris Goebel.

“Yes, let ’em know I’m that girl/ Yes, Monday through Sunday/ I can turn a dance floor into a runway,” they say in the lyrics.

The song was written by Gaga, Bruno Mars, Andrew Watt and others, and produced by Mars, Watt, Cirkut and D’Mile. It marks the first collab between Gaga and Doechii, who have expressed mutual admiration for each other in the past.

20th Century Studios' The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, hits theaters May 1.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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