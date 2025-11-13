Lady Gaga comments on Grammy-nominated albums: 'I forget this has been just one single year'

Lady Gaga hasn't directly commented on the seven Grammy nominations she received for her albums Mayhem and Harlequin on Nov. 7, but a new Instagram post Thursday she seems to have written in reaction to the recognition.

"MAYHEM is my personal chaos ... produced with a desire to embolden my own voice as a musician," she wrote. "I’ve spoken a lot about MAYHEM being a collection of gothic dreams and in a way Lady Gaga was my first one. She has always been an expression of my human reality. What does it sound like to feel like you’re drifting far away from yourself, what does it sound like to re-enter your body?"

"And Harlequin…it feels like much more than a year ago," Gaga continued, referring to the album inspired by her film Joker: Folie à Deux. "It's an album about empowerment and refusing to be minimized or left out in the cold."

"These arrangements are my first new steps since Tony [Bennett] died," she continued. "I'm so proud of Harlequin and how it prepared me for the most incredible year of MAYHEM. Sometimes I forget this has been just one single year." Harlequin has been nominated for best traditional pop album.

Summing up, Gaga noted, "Somehow through my relationship and my deep love for my fans I really accepted that I can do it all as long as I am the one who is creating the storm instead of the one just standing in the center of it. ... I’ll be fine. Because it’s my dream and no one else’s. I’ll decide for myself how this ends."

