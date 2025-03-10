Lady Gaga announces four shows in Singapore in May

Lady Gaga's announcement of international concerts continues with a date in Asia.

Gaga will take the stage at National Stadium in Singapore on May 18, 19, 21 and 24. Visit LiveNation.SG to find out how to sign up for presales. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 21.

Gaga has also announced a Mexico City show on April 26 and a May 3 date at Copacabana Beach in Rio. So far, there haven't been any North American dates announced.

At a fan press conference on March 6, Gaga said that there will "probably be something soon" -- meaning information -- about a full tour in support of her new album Mayhem.

Gaga's most recent full-scale tour, The Chromatica Ball, took place in 2022.

Last year, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour ran for six shows in Singapore, and they were her only dates in Asia. It remains to be seen if Gaga will be doing the same thing.

