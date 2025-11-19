'KPop Demon Hunters' songs banned at children's school in England

Who could take issue with kids singing an empowering anthem like "Golden"? Some British parents, apparently.

The BBC reports that Lilliput Church of England Infant School in Poole, Dorset, where students range in age from 4 to 8, has banned the singing of KPop Demon Hunters songs because some parents are "deeply uncomfortable" with some of the songs' references to demons.

In a message to parents, the school said some parents are concerned that the songs don't fit with the school's "Christian ethos," because demons are associated with "spiritual forces opposed to God and goodness." The parents were instructed to ask the kids not to sing the songs "out of respect for those who find the themes at odds with their faith."

But one student father told the BBC, "I thought it was ridiculous. My daughter is very into K-pop and her and all of her little friends love it." The father noted that the kids at the school sang the songs at "after-school clubs," adding, "It's just a harmless ... nice little thing for them to do to get their confidence up."

According to the BBC, the school's head teacher sent a follow-up message saying that even though some parents had responded by highlighting the positive messages in the songs, the school is trying to be sensitive to those who found the songs' themes "challenging."

He added that he wasn't telling parents that it's wrong to watch the hit Netflix film or listen to the songs at home. "Our role will simply be to help children understand that some of their peers may hold different views and to explore how we can respect and support those peers in upholding their faith," he wrote.

