Knicks pun-filled custom tees were Taylor Swift's 'genius' idea, says Este Haim

Este Haim, Taylor Swift, and Mariska Hargitay attend Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

When Taylor Swift and her pals attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10, they made headlines not just because people were accusing Taylor of not being a "real" fan, but because of the custom shirts they were wearing.

The tees, worn by Taylor, Mariska Hargitay, and Este Haim and Alana Haim of the band HAIM, featured the names of famous people misspelled with a "Kn," in honor of the New York Knicks, like "Stevie Knicks," "Knickole Kidman" and the band "Knickelback."

Now, Este tells People, "Taylor is a genius. She was the one that came up with the idea, and Alana was the one that executed it." Alana custom-made the shirts by hand and said Taylor came up with "Stevie Knicks" specifically.

As for Nicole Kidman, Este tells People, "I mean, it's no secret that we love her, we're huge fans of hers. And it kind of lent itself to the T-shirt. It was the first name that came to mind when we were all brainstorming what Knicks-themed names we would use."

After seeing Este in the "Knickole Kidman" shirt, Nicole shared a photo of the trio at the game to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Right there with you girls!"

The third member of HAIM, Danielle Haim, was also at the game that night — she wore a shirt that said "Knickolas Cage." And later that same night, Taylor's friend sombr was seen out at a club in a "Stevie Knicks" shirt.

In other Taylor news, on Monday she supported her fiancé Travis Kelce at his annual Tight End University training camp in Nashville by attending the opening night party.

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