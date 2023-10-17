The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook, David Guetta, Sabrina Carpenter and more to perform at MTV EMAs

The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards has revealed its star-studded performance lineup.

Gracing the stage will be The Kid LAROI, David Guetta, Jung Kook, Sabrina Carpenter, Rema, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray and Reneé Rapp.

David Guetta and Anne-Marie's collab "Baby Don't Hurt Me" is up for Best Collaboration. Also nominated in that category is Coi Leray; she's also up for Best New. Jung Kook earned nods for Best Song for "Seven," Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans. Rema is up for Best Afrobeats as well as Best Song and Best Collaboration for "Calm Down" with Selena Gomez.

Reneé is nominated for Best New and Best Push, Sabrina is nominated for Biggest Fans, and LAROI is up for Best Australian Act. It's not clear if he and Jung Kook are going to team onstage during the show for their new collaboration "Too Much," which arrives October 20.

The ceremony will air live from Paris November 5. Taylor Swift is the leading nominee with seven nods; Olivia Rodrigo and SZA are next with six each.

Fans can vote for their favorites across categories at mtv ema.com from now through October 31.

