Kevin Jonas says he almost lost all his money while Jonas Brothers were on hiatus

Kevin Jonas reveals he almost lost his entire fortune while the Jonas Brothers were on hiatus.

While appearing on the School of Greatness podcast with younger brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, the eldest brother tells host Lewis Howes that he lost nearly all of his money in bad business deals.

"I've seen the beginning of the success to financial success — not knowing what money really was and understanding it — to not having [it], to losing almost all of it. ... Most of it, like, down to the one 10 percent left," he says.

He explains that around nine years ago he invested in a bunch of property. Without giving too many details, he says it ultimately “wasn’t the right partnership.”

"I've learned a lot of lessons in that,” he says. “Thankfully for life in general, like we had a second shot and bite at the apple with the band coming back together. It was kind of fortuitous in a way."

The JoBros went on hiatus in 2013 and reunited in 2019. Their new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, comes out Aug. 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.