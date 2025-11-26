Kevin Jonas on future solo music & acting alongside Nick and Joe

Kevin Jonas fears telling his brothers he wants to sing lead in A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, but in real life, he he recently released his first solo single, "Changing." That, however, doesn't mean an album is the next step.

Speaking to Billboard's Pop Shop podcast, Kevin says he's been "recording more music." However, since he's an independent artist, he can "do kind of whatever I want, so I don't have to follow specific rules" regarding releases.

"I don’t know if an album’s in the works. Maybe an EP, maybe just a collection of some music that I like over the course of the year," he adds. "I really don’t have exact plans. I know the next song I want to release, but as of right now, I’m gonna get through this one first."

Kevin also says in the interview that a Christmas movie was a "bucket-list item" for Jonas Brothers, who wanted to make one from back in their early days on the Disney Channel. However, he notes, "It really happened at the right time. Our families are involved. I think we can speak to the adult nature of things now, at the same time of allowing it to be just enough fun so kids will love it."

Kevin also explains how he got through the film, as he isn't an experienced like brothers Nick and Joe Jonas.

"I leaned on [Joe and Nick] a lot. I worked with an amazing acting coach ... I really called him every day,” he says.

He continues, "Playing yourself to start is a weird challenge… I just kind of had to do the best version."

