Kesha decries White House's use of her song to soundtrack video of military action

Kesha is speaking out after the White House used one of her songs to soundtrack a video posted to its social media pages.

The video, set to Kesha's 2011 top-10 hit "Blow," shows a fighter jet firing a missile at a ship, followed by an explosion. "It's come to my attention that The White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war," Kesha writes on her Instagram Story.

She goes on to say it's "disgusting and inhumane" to try to "make light of war," adding, "I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind."

"This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems it he opposite of what I stand for," Kesha adds. "Also don't let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the Files over a million times."

Kesha is just the latest in a string of pop songs who've spoken out about the use of their songs in videos posted by The White House. Sabrina Carpenter objected to the use of "Juno" in a TikTok video promoting ICE's detention of immigrants, calling it "evil and disgusting."

After Olivia Rodrigo's song "All-American B****" was used in a Department of Homeland Security video urging immigrants to self-deport, she responded, "Don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda."

And after Jess Glynne's viral song "Hold My Hand" was used in a video about deportation, she said she felt "sick" and "devastated" that her music would be used to spread "division and hate."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.