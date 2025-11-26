Kelly Clarkson joins Spotify's Billions Club

Kelly Clarkson has been racking up hits for over 20 years now, but she's just scored her first entry in the Spotify Billions Club.

As you may have guessed, her first song to reach 1 billion streams on the platform is "Since U Been Gone," her 2004 hit. Though it never hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — it peaked at #2 — it has been RIAA-certified four times Platinum and has become her signature song.

The song, written by Max Martin and Dr. Luke, was originally intended for Pink, but she rejected it. Then it was offered to Hilary Duff, but she couldn't hit the high notes. Eventually the head of Kelly's record label, Clive Davis, convinced Martin and Luke to give it to Kelly, and the rest is history.

"Since U Been Gone" went on to win a Grammy, was included in the Broadway show & Juliet, and was voted one of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time by Rolling Stone.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.