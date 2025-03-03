Katy Perry's Lifetimes tour will be 70% "songs everybody knows," with a bit of "choose your own adventure"

Katy Perry is getting ready for her Lifetimes tour, which kicks off later this year. But even if you didn't love her most recent album 143, don't worry -- you'll be hearing all your favorites in the setlist.

Speaking to Billboard, Katy describes the show as a "sci-fi, hopeful video game" with "intense choreography," as well as "flying" on wires, like she did on the MTV VMAs. The stage is designed as a figure 8, with two pits and what Katy calls "a special place called Club 143" with a bar.

As for what she's going to play, she says, "It's probably gonna be 70% all the songs that everybody knows, that everybody wants to sing." However, she says, they're gonna be "punched up" and "have a little bit more of a beat to them."

The rest of the setlist will consist of "a few" songs from 143, as well as what she calls a "choose-your-own-adventure" segment of requests from fans. "I get to do some deep cuts which these fans have waited a lifetime for," she teases. "And they're all gonna freak out." In addition, she says she may include "Easter eggs for what's to come in the future too."

"Traveling Disneyland" is another way that Katy describes the show, which she says will incorporate "interesting magical tech." Watching her perform on some of the dates will be her daughter Daisy, who'll be starting kindergarten in September.

Katy says Daisy's presence has also inspired a change to her schedule that will be music to any parent's ears: She's going to start performing at 8:30 p.m. and only play for 90 minutes.

