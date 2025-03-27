Katy Perry will 'shoot across the sky' on Blue Origin on April 14

As previously reported, Katy is part of an all-female crew for the latest Blue Origin flight, mission NS-31, but now we know when she'll be blasting off: April 14. The launch window starts at 8:30 a.m. CDT on that day.
The mission patch features symbols representing each woman: Katy is represented by fireworks, which symbolize her "global influence across music, pop culture and philanthropy."
Katy's Lifetimes Tour, in support of her album 143, starts in Mexico before arriving in North America May 7. She'll then head to Australia before returning to North America July 12.
