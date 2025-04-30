Katy Perry reacts to the world trying to make her 'a human piñata': 'Please know I am ok'

Katy Perry's been getting dragged online big time over the last couple of weeks, both over her participation in the Blue Origin mission to space, and for her dance moves on her current Lifetimes tour. But Katy wants her fans to know that she's unbothered, even if she is being treated like a "human piñata."

On Instagram, a fan account documented a billboard that Katy's fans banded together to put up in New York's Times Square congratulating her on the tour. It read, in part, "We are so proud of you and your musical journey and love you to the moon and back!"

In the comments section, Katy responded, "I’m so grateful for you guys. We’re in this beautiful and wild journey together."

She went on to say, "Please know I am ok, I have done a lot work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me. My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, 'no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself' and if I ever do have any feelings about it, then it’s an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it."

She concluded, "When the 'online' world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed."

"What’s real is seeing your faces every night, singing in unison, reading your notes, feeling your warmth. I find people to lock eyes and sing with and I know we are healing each other in a small way when I get to do that."

