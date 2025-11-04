Katy Perry announces new song, 'Bandaids'

Katy Perry appears on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Katy Perry has new music on the way.

The singer announced her new single, "Bandaids," is coming Thursday. She posted the artwork for the song, which features a close-up of her face with tiny cuts visible on her forehead, cheek, nose and lips.

Katy is currently on her Lifetimes tour in Europe, in support of her last album, 2024's 143.

On the one-year anniversary of its release in September, she reflected on the album in an Instagram post, writing, "143 to me was literally me saying I love you to my fans. Looking back now, I realize it has been all about reconnecting to my fans through these songs and through this wonderful tour that has given me the opportunity to see so many of you again and for the first time."

The album features the songs “Lifetimes,” “Woman’s World” and “I’m His, He’s Mine.”

