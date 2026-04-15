KATSEYE is going 'WILD' in August

KATSEYE is gonna go WILD this summer.

The group will release their third EP, WILD, on Aug. 14. It's the follow-up to their 2025 EP, BEAUTIFUL CHAOS. WILD is now available for preorder.

Presumably, the group's new single, "PINKY UP," will be included on the EP. They gave the song its live debut at Coachella on April 10, and will likely play it again Friday. They're doing a live Q&A with their fans about "PINKY UP" and their new music on Weverse Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

It's notable that the group's Instagram video announcing the new EP only included five members. Fans are still curious about the status of the group's sixth member, Manon Bannerman, who took a hiatus for her mental health. Manon doesn't appear in the "PINKY UP" video, either.

In addition to Coachella, KATSEYE are performing at New York's Governors Ball in June, the Hinterland Music Festival in July and the 88 Rising Festival: Head In The Clouds in August.

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