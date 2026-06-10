Justin Trudeau was 'so happy to be' by Katy Perry's side at film premiere

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attend 'Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour' premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival on June 8, 2026 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Katy Perry and her boyfriend Justin Trudeau made their red carpet debut Monday night at the premiere of Katy's concert film Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live in Paris at New York's Tribeca Festival. Katy posted plenty of photos and footage of the moment on her Instagram, but Justin's own post included a sweet message to her.

On Tuesday afternoon, Justin posted a few photos of himself and Katy on the carpet, and wrote in the caption, "What a special night. Huge energy on screen, huge energy in the audience! So happy to be by your side, Katy."

Katy joked in the comments, "it’s Katheryn to you, baby." Katy's birth name is Katheryn Hudson.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere, Justin said he was excited to see the movie, because it documents Katy's entire Lifetimes Tour set, from start to finish.

"I saw the show three times, but wasn't really paying attention to anything but Katy," he admitted. He laughed, "So I'm looking forward to seeing it tonight, for the first time!"

Katy also spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what it was like taking her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with her on the tour. Katy said she wanted Daisy to be inspired by watching her mom do her thing in front of 20,000 screaming fans.

"When she gets to see me onstage feeing free and authentic, she's just gonna be a little duplicate copy of me in her own little way, and we'll see what that is, and I'll support her along the way," she said.

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