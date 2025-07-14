Justin Bieber's 'Swag' debuts at top of streaming charts

Justin Bieber's Swag is standing on business at the top of the streaming charts.

The album debuted at #1 on both the Global and U.S. Apple Music and Spotify album charts following its release on Friday.

The song “Daisies” took the top spot on Spotify’s U.S. and Global Song Debut charts, while the album opener “All I Can Take” topped the Apple Music Song Debut chart in the U.S. and globally.

Justin released his seventh studio album with barely any lead up. He only started teasing the release on Thursday with billboards in different cities, before dropping the 21-track project Friday.

"Inspired by his devotion as a husband and father, this new era of music has fueled a deeper perspective and more reflective sound, resulting in some of his most personal music yet," a press release from his label, Def Jam Recordings, read.

Justin's former manager Scooter Braun reacted to the album on Instagram over the weekend, calling it "the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date."

"I have played no role in this one, but as someone who’s always believed in him, I’m incredibly proud and impressed and genuinely enjoying the music," he wrote.

His reaction comes days after Justin and Scooter reportedly reached a settlement in a financial dispute over Justin's canceled 2022 Justice tour.

