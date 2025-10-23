Justin Bieber vows to go live on Twitch 'pretty much every day'

If you want to see what it's like to hang out with Justin Bieber for hours, check out his new Twitch channel.

The "Daisies" singer went live for more than an hour on Wednesday from what looks like an empty studio or warehouse, equipped with couches, screens, instruments, a basketball hoop, ping-pong table, half pipe, a hockey net, pool table, fitness equipment and even a pack and play for his son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Most of the stream featured Justin and his friends shooting hoops and pool, or just hanging out. He was also seen skateboarding and playing ping-pong shirtless.

"This is our space for the next few months, so excited," he said at one point, according to Billboard. "I'm gonna be putting on a hell of a show for you guys at Coachella. I can't wait. So getting ready, getting the gang together, get inspired. So beautiful."

He also promised that he's going to stream on Twitch "pretty much every day," adding, "It's gonna be awesome."

According to a press release, Justin's Twitch stream will display how the singer continues to "show the world a God-first community."

