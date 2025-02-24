Justin Bieber plans to get his son on the ice 'as soon as possible'; reps address health rumors

Justin Bieber's a huge hockey fan who plays whenever he gets the chance — and he wants his son, Jack Blues Bieber, to follow in his, um, skate steps.

Justin was one of the celebrities taking part in Skate for LA Strong, a charity hockey game held Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena that raised funds for LA wildfire relief. During the event he spoke to the Los Angeles Kings' media team, in an interview captured by Billboard, about his plans for Jack.

Asked how soon he was "looking to get your kid on skates,” Justin said, "As soon as possible," adding, "It's never too early." Jack Blues is six months old.

In other Justin news, reps for him and his wife, Hailey, have condemned the speculation surrounding the singer's health, including rumors that he's on drugs, based on his recent public appearance.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, they said that such speculation is "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

The statement added that 2024 was "very transformative for [Justin] as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him." It noted that he's currently working on new music and focusing on being a dad.

