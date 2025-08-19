Justin Bieber impersonator banned from Vegas club after duping patrons

A Justin Bieber lookalike has been banned from a Las Vegas nightclub after managing to convince the patrons and the deejay at the venue that he was the real thing.

The trickster, later identified as Dylan Desclos, a known Bieber impersonator, took the stage at the XS Nightclub at the Wynn on Aug. 16. According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, he showed up with his "team," who informed the DJ, Gryffin, that he wanted to perform. Gryffn enthusiastically told the crowd, "Bieber in the house, y'all!" and the faux Biebs got onstage and sang Justin's hit "Sorry."

According to the paper, Gryffin was tricked because the venue is dark and loud, and Desclos has the same tattoos as the real Bieber, as well as a buzzcut, which is how Justin is wearing his hair these days. However, as Gryffin documented on social media, he was soon told that the performer was "a complete fake."

In his Instagram post, Gryffin is seen saying, "I literally thought, he put on a lot of weight since the album dropped.”

As per the Review Journal, a Wynn spokesperson said in a statement, "After an elaborate and multi-step ruse by him and his advance team, a Justin Bieber impersonator was granted access to the XS stage. As soon as the error was recognized, he was removed from the resort and denied future entry."

