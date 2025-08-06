Jonas Brothers, Jelly Roll to perform on 'Stand Up To Cancer' TV special

By Andrea Dresdale

Earlier this year, Jonas Brothers released "I Can't Lose," a new song off their Greetings From Your Hometown album, in support of Mastercard's Stand Up To Cancer campaign. Now the group will headline the annual Stand Up To Cancer fundraising TV special.

The brothers have joined the lineup of the show, which will be hosted by Sheryl Crow, and aired and streamed simultaneously on over 30 platforms across the U.S. on Aug. 15.

In addition to JoBros and Sheryl, the event will feature performances from Jelly Roll, Gavin DeGraw, Noah Cyrus, and country hitmakers Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi and Brothers Osborne. Reese Witherspoon, Keith Urban, Kevin Bacon and Jamie Foxx will appear in pretaped segments.

The special airs at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!