Jonas Brothers 'Cool' new ice cream collab — with three flavors, of course

What's cooler than "Cool"? An ice cold Jonas Brothers ice cream collaboration with Friendly's.

JoBros' new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, is a celebration of the band's 20-year career, and part of the nostalgia factor is the brothers looking back on growing up in New Jersey. And while they were doing that, they often visited Friendly's restaurants. In fact, that's where they decided on their band's name. In 2023, they teamed up with the Friendly's ice cream brand for limited-edition sundaes, and now they're taking that a step further.

The new Jonas Brothers 20th Anniversary Friendly's flavor combines three kinds of ice cream in one 48-ounce tub, and it's available for a limited time at retailers that carry the brand. Each flavor represents one of the brothers: There's Kevin's Coffee Cookie Crumble, Joe's Chocolate Marshmallow Swirl and Nick's Vanilla.

The group says in a statement, "Friendly's has been part of our story from the very beginning. It's where we shared some of our earliest moments as brothers and musicians. Launching this ice cream flavor as we celebrate 20 years feels like coming full circle."

The brothers say on Instagram, "It's three flavors in one. Just like us."

Greetings From Your Hometown is out Aug. 8.

