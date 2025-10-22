Jonas Brothers add tour dates, book World Series performance

Jonas Brothers have added another hometown to the list of stops on their current tour.

As part of their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour, the band will now perform Nov. 20 in Providence, Rhode Island. Plus, they've added a second date in Newark, New Jersey, on Nov. 17 and in Belmont Park, New York, on Nov. 19. Jesse McCartney will open all three dates.

A presale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. ET; the general sale starts Friday at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.

Meanwhile, JoBros will perform during Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, taking place at Rogers Stadium in Toronto. As this year's Mastercard Stand Up To Cancer ambassadors, they'll perform the campaign's theme song, "I Can't Lose." They're fitting in the performance between shows in Sunrise, Florida, and Orlando, Florida.

