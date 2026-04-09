Joey Fatone reveals there'll be no *NSYNC reunion 'in the near future'

If you were hoping *NSYNC might get themselves together in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album next year, Joey Fatone has officially shot down your hopes.

In an interview with ET, Joey says, "People are always asking, 'Is the group getting together? Is anything going to happen?'" He then said, "Do I see anything in the near future? No, I don't."

Joey acknowledges that all five members, including Justin Timberlake, had a Zoom call recently, and the discussion was, "Do we see anything [about a reunion], or anything like that?" And it's like, 'No.'"

"Would I want to do it? Yes. Some of the other guys? I'm sure. Some of the other guys? Maybe not. I can only speak for myself," he continued. He was quick to say that it's not Justin Timberlake's fault.

"It is a group thing," he explained. "Because I think all of us have that doubt as well. I know it sounds crazy but we also have even the doubt of, 'What happens if it sucks? What happens if it ain't good?'"

Joey, at least, will continue to perform because he loves it. "I'll keep doing it until the day I die," he vows.

Then, facing the camera, he addressed his bandmates: "I'm ready to go. So whenever you guys are ready."

Joey's new documentary, Boy Band Confidential, premieres next week on Investigation Discovery.

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