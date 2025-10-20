Joe Jonas on Taylor Swift's new album, dating and Demi Lovato

Joe Jonas, from 'Esquire''s digital cover story (Billy Kidd)

Jonas Brothers are the digital cover stars of Esquire, and in their cover story, Joe Jonas discusses dating after divorce, singing with one ex-girlfriend and listening to the music of another ex.

Joe, whose divorce from Sophie Turner became official last year, tells Esquire that he's dating, but it's rough while the brothers are on their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour. "Five shows in a row doesn’t make it easy to meet someone for coffee,” he says.

While he's not on the dating apps, Joe, who describes himself as "extremely online," has found something that works just as well. "I guess Instagram and TikTok are apps, and I’ve met people that way,” he says.

Elsewhere in the interview, Joe says the idea of bringing special guests onstage during the current tour started with him reaching out to his ex Demi Lovato.

“I wrote [her] to see if she would be up for it,” he says. “She was. That was really special." Demi joined the brothers on the tour's opening night to sing songs from Camp Rock.

"It set the tone for us to bring out familiar faces and artists who mean something to us, who matter," he adds. "We didn’t want to bring out just anyone; we wanted to bring out people who we felt could really speak to our journey.” Since then, the brothers have sung with everyone from Fifth Harmony and Jordin Sparks to Natasha Bedingfield and Hanson.

And speaking of Joe's exes, what does he think of Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl? "I’ve heard some of it,” he says. “I think she’s obviously the biggest artist out there, and I think it’s good."

"Everybody’s got an opinion about it, but from what I’ve heard, there are some catchy melodies.”

