Jewel to debut art exhibition in Venice, Italy

Jewel isn't just a music artist, she's a visual artist as well.

The singer-songwriter is set to debut an art exhibition at the Salone Verde in Venice, Italy, called Matriclysm: An Archeology of Connections Lost.

The exhibition, Jewel’s largest to date, will feature paintings, sculpture, tapestry, original music and voicework exploring themes of “motherhood, feminine power and the consequences of its loss.”

“At first glance, this exhibition centers on issues of femininity, power, and ecological consciousness, but at its core it is about memory, both profoundly personal and alarmingly global,” Jewel says in a statement. “If something of a cautionary tale, my hope is that the show reminds us what it feels like to be in closer harmony, inviting us to unearth ways to reconnect us to ourselves, each other, and the world around us.”

The exhibition will be on display from May 10, 2026, to Nov. 22, 2026.

