Jessie Murph on the meaning behind 'Blue Strips'

Jessie Murph has a hit with "Blue Strips," from her upcoming album, Sex Hysteria.

She sings about throwing $100 bills at a strip club after breaking up with an ex. "Blue Strips" is slang for $100 bills, because of the blue ribbon that's woven into the bills to discourage counterfeiting. Jessie tells ABC Audio the song's title and subject matter came about spontaneously.



"I was just freestyling on a beat," she says. "It was like a 10-minute song and that is what came out of my mouth. I'm not sure why, but it did."

She adds that she thought the term "blue strips” was a common phrase and was surprised that many people had no idea what it was. But the ones who get it, get it, and make it fun to perform onstage.

“People have definitely thrown money before. I've seen that one,” she says. “I've only done it at festivals because it's only been out for so little time, but I'm excited to see how people react on tour.”

“It’s really fun because people make it fun,” she says of performing the song.

Sex Hysteria comes out July 18.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.