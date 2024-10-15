Jersey Girl: See who Halsey is impersonating now

After dressing as David Bowie as part of her countdown to her new album, The Great Impersonator, Halsey is now embodying another male musical icon — and this one hits close to home for her.

Halsey is impersonating Bruce Springsteen circa 1984, when he released his bestselling album Born In the U.S.A. She's recreated a famous photo of The Boss in which he poses in jeans and a T-shirt, with his arm raised, holding his signature guitar.

"THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #9: NJ's finest aka The Boss aka BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN," Halsey wrote in the caption. "This one requires no explanation, I'm a Jersey girl :)." She adds that track eight on The Great Impersonator, "Letter to God," was inspired musically by Bruce.



If the idea that Halsey could be inspired by Bruce surprises you, consider the fact that her debut album, Badlands, has the same name as one of Bruce's classic songs.

In addition to Bowie and Bruce, Halsey's countdown to The Great Impersonator has featured the singer impersonating Kate Bush, Cher, Amy Lee of Evanescence, Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries, Stevie Nicks, PJ Harvey and Dolly Parton.

The Great Impersonator is out Oct. 25

