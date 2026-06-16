Jelly Roll files for divorce from Bunnie Xo after nearly 10 years of marriage

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are calling it quits.

The singer-songwriter, born Jason Bradley DeFord, filed for divorce from the podcast host, born Alisa Andrea DeFord, on May 18 after nearly 10 years of marriage, according to court documents filed in Williamson County, Tennessee, last month.

The court documents were filed May 18 and cite "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

The pair initially tied the knot in August 2016 in Las Vegas. They returned to Las Vegas in 2023 to renew their vows.

The "Need a Favor" singer and his wife have spoken publicly about their marriage over the years, sharing details about their relationship on social media, including its ups and downs.

In March, Bunnie Xo sat down with Nightline anchor Juju Chang to discuss her memoir, Stripped Down, and opened up about the pair's first few years as a married couple, including her decision to continue working as a sex worker during that time.

"I fell in love with my husband because he treated me like no other man had," she said at the time. "He never used my job against me. He never shamed me for it. He just loved me."

She also said the pair were able to overcome infidelity early on in their relationship, which Jelly Roll has acknowledged publicly and expressed regret about.

"Everybody thinks I just got back together with him and forgave him," she said. "No. We had to really do the work. We are going to wake up and choose each other. Even on days I don't like you, I'm still gonna choose you."

The two also previously opened up about their experience with in vitro fertilization.

In June 2024, Bunnie Xo wrote on Instagram that the couple had met with "IVF doctors" and were "exploring all our options to add to our family."

"We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our ivf journey needed to be shared because we've always been so open," she said at the time, sharing a clip of her husband discussing parenthood in a podcast interview.

The estranged couple have no children together. Jelly Roll is the father of two children from separate relationships, a daughter named Bailee Ann and a son named Noah Buddy.

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo for comment.

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