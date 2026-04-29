Janet Jackson to appear at Grammy Hall of Fame Gala for induction of 'Rhythm Nation 1814'

Janet Jackson's landmark album Rhythm Nation 1814 is being inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame this Year, and she will be on hand for the occasion.

Janet will make an appearance at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala in LA on May 8, where the album will be inducted along with 13 other famous titles, including Heart's Dreamboat Annie, Radiohead's OK Computer, 2Pac's All Eyez on Me and additional recordings by Funkadelic, Eric B. & Rakim, the late Tejano singer Selena and Lucinda Williams.

Rhythm Nation 1814, the follow up to Janet's breakthrough 1986 album, Control, is the only album in history to have seven singles reach the top five of the Billboard Hot 100: "Miss You Much," "Escapade," "Love Will Never Do (Without You)," "Black Cat," "Alright," "Come Back to Me" and "Rhythm Nation." Of those seven singles, four hit #1. The album has sold an estimated 12 million copies worldwide.

Performers at the gala will include Teddy Swims, Josh Groban, Erykah Badu, George Clinton, Norah Jones, Taylor Hanson of Hanson, Take 6, Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson, and Lucinda Williams.

An online auction benefiting the Grammy Museum will run as part of the Gala celebrations, starting May 5 and ending May 21. It will feature a collection of guitars signed by the likes of Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter, plus tickets to next year's Grammys. More information is coming on May 5.

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