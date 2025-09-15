'It's Not That Deep': Demi Lovato announces new album

Demi Lovato, 'It's Not That Deep' (DLG Recordings/Island Records)
By Andrea Dresdale
Demi Lovato released two singles from her upcoming album without telling us the name of the project, or when it's coming out. But we finally have the details.

Demi's ninth studio album, It's Not That Deep, will be out Oct 24. Demi said in a statement, "This music is a perfect reflection of where I'm at today. I had such an incredible time making this album with [my producer] Zhone and it was such a freeing experience to let loose and have fun with it."

“With my past eras, I often wrote cathartic music about heavy topics that I needed to process. When I got back in the studio this time around, those songs just weren’t resonating anymore because I’m not in that place in life," she continued. "I’m happy, I’m in love, and I just want to enjoy life and have fun."

"I realized it's not that deep anymore, and that became the ethos for this album," she concluded. "It's Not That Deep is meant for late nights and dancefloors, and I can't wait for you all to dance with me."

Demi added on Instagram, "this music is a reflection of where i am now. so proud of all the work I've done, and now, it's time to celebrate and have some fun!!!"

The cover of the album shows Demi standing naked, holding a dress on a hanger in dry cleaner plastic up to her body to cover herself. Surrounding her is a collection of random people, including children and a dog, doing various things, like reading a newspaper, playing chess and chatting.

On Instagram, she thanked her collaborators for "helping me to make the cover art of my dreams. we created the most beautifully chaotic scene surrounding me."

