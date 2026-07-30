Items worn by Justin Bieber, Madonna during FIFA World Cup Halftime Show sell for big bucks

Justin Bieber performs during the Topps Final Halftime Show the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Clothing worn by Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira and BTS during the FIFA World Cup Halftime Show on July 19 have been auctioned off, bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity.

The sale by Christie's was dubbed ONE GOAL: AN AUCTION TO BENEFIT THE FIFA GLOBAL CITIZEN EDUCATION FUND. All 27 lots earned over $650,000, more than eight times the amount expected. Among the items sold were the fingerless pink gloves Madonna wore to kick off the show. Covered in Swarovski crystals, they were signed "Love, Madonna." They sold for $41,800, after only being expected to bring $3,000 to $5,000.

A pair of sneakers Justin Bieber wore from his own SKYLYRK clothing brand went for $26,400. He sported the kicks while singing "Everything Hallelujah" during the show. The yellow costume Shakira wore during her performance went for just over $8,000.

But it was the items worn by BTS during their performance of "Dynamite" that really brought in the big bucks. A scarf worn by group member V sold for $46,200, while a pair of pants worn by Suga took in $33,000. And a shirt worn by group member Jimin brought the auction's high price of $110,000.

Proceeds will go to expand access to education and sports for kids in underserved communities worldwide.

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