It was a graveyard smash: Lady Gaga pops into 'Wednesday' event to confirm her new song

Lady Gaga still hasn't appeared on the Netflix show Wednesday, but on Thursday she was a surprise guest at a party celebrating the show's second season — and her involvement in it.

The event, called the Graveyard Gala, took place in New York City and was attended by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, along with Emma Myers and Joy Sunday, who play Enid and Bianca, respectively, on the show.

The graveyard-themed space featured ravens, gravestones, spiderwebs, fog and other spooky details. Gaga appeared to confirm the release of "The Dead Dance," the song she'll be contributing to the back half of the season. Fans could even go inside "coffins" to hear a snippet of the track.

"The inspiration for ‘The Dead Dance’ was a breakup, and it was all about the way that we sometimes feel when it’s over; how a relationship ending can kill our ability to feel hopeful about love," Gaga said of the song.

"It’s got this really cool, funky beat underneath it. And that is when the song becomes not just about the relationship; it becomes about having fun with your friends when you’ve been through something tough and amazing. I can’t wait for people to listen to it.”

As previously reported, Gaga will play Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary teacher at Wednesday's school, Nevermore. Jenna said of Gaga's performance, "She’s unbelievable. She’s one of the few, rare instances of someone who is so clearly doing what they’re meant to be doing. Just being able to watch her and take her in is a surreal experience.”

"The Dead Dance" will be out Sept. 3, the same day that Wednesday season 2 part 2 debuts on Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.