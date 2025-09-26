Is Tate McRae singing about The Kid LAROI on new song 'Tit for Tat'?

Tate McRae, 'Tit for Tat' (RCA Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

Tate McRae claps back at a guy who did her wrong in her new surprise song "Tit for Tat" -- and fans are speculating that the guy in question is her ex-boyfriend, The Kid LAROI.

In fact, the song seems to be a response to LAROI's recent song "A Cold Play," in which he sings, "Who was I to think that I could fix you, baby?" and "It's really hard to accept the fact that I can't fix you."

In "Tit for Tat," Tate sings, "Fix your f****** self/ kiss my a** for that."

The song starts with a chant: "Thought I might love you again, I'll see how I feel/ Now that you're acting like that, boy, I never will." Later in the song, she sings, "It's a shame you out here tryna make it messy" and "I was hearing s*** I never thought you'd say."

She also sings, "Let's go song for song/ let's go back to back/ let's go tit for tat, boy you asked for that."

On her Instagram Story, Tate writes, "Wrote this song 2 weeks ago in Nashville on tour, finding inspiration everywhere I go. Go listen now."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

