Is Olivia Rodrigo about to quench fans' thirst for a Stanley collab?

Olivia Rodrigo has already come out with a custom cookie, so why not give fans something custom to drink a beverage out of while enjoying it?

The Stanley company appears to be teasing a custom Olivia version of its now-iconic Quencher tumbler. You may recall that last year it brought out a pink Starbucks version of the cup, which sent fans running to Targets everywhere to snap them up.

On July 1, Stanley posted a silhouette of the tumbler on a purple background, with animated confetti falling around it. The soundtrack sounded like someone playing drums at a live show. As if the color and the confetti weren't already giving GUTS World Tour, the caption reads, "We pay attention to things that most people ignore." That just happens to be the third line of Olivia's song "all-american b****."

Fans already suspected something was up in June, when an Olivia fan account posted a video of Liv getting made up while drinking from one of the tumblers. Now even more fans are convinced the collab is coming soon.

"been waiting for this one for forever," wrote one fan in the comments. Stay tuned.

