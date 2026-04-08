I woke up like this (in space): Artemis II crew reveals playlist

CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen and NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, Victor Glover speak with ABC News from the Orion spacecraft as it heads to the moon, April 2, 2026. (NASA

Every morning during their mission, the Artemis II crew has been woken up in their Orion spacecraft by a song of the Mission Control in Houston's choice. Now, you can get all those songs on one playlist.

"Each track was selected by the Moon crew continuing a tradition that started more than 50 years ago," the NASA Instagram account explains.

The playlist is updated and includes Wednesday's wake-up song: "Under Pressure" by Queen & David Bowie. The first song astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen heard was Young & Sick's cover of "Sleepyhead" by Passion Pit.

That was followed by:

John Legend: "Green Light (ft. Andre 3000)"

Freddy Jones Band: "In a Daydream"

Chappell Roan: "Pink Pony Club"

CeeLo Green: "Working Class Heroes (Work)"

Mandisa & TobyMac: "Good Morning"

Glass Animals & Denzel Curry: "Tokyo Drifting"

In the comments of the NASA post about the playlist, Glass Animals, best known for their #1 hit "Heat Waves," wrote, "this is the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me in my life ever."

Young & Sick — the stage name of Dutch artist Nick van Hofwegen — wrote, "Thank you sooooo much for having me aboard!! My life will never be the same."

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