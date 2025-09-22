HUNTR/X's 'Golden' is now the longest-leading soundtrack hit in over a decade

Nothing can stop "Golden" from going up, up, up.

The HUNTR/X song from the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth week, making it the longest-running soundtrack chart-topper in more than a decade. The last song from a movie to spend that much time on top was "See You Again" by Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa, from Fast & Furious 7. That track spent 12 weeks on top in the spring and summer of 2015.

In terms of movie songs from this decade, "Golden" has now surpassed "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto, which spent five weeks on top in 2022.

As previously reported, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, which has now fallen to #2 after topping the chart, is the first to spin off four simultaneous top-10 hits. Currently, "Soda Pop" and "Your Idol," both by the movie's other fictional K-pop group, Saja Boys, are at #5 and #6 on the Hot 100. "How It's Done," also by HUNTR/X, is at #10.

