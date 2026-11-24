HR trends for 2027: What leaders need to know

ADP reports that by 2027, HR leaders must focus on integrating AI technologies, promoting manager development, and navigating complex regulations to ensure measurable business value.

In 2027, HR and business leaders are moving beyond evaluating new workplace technologies to figuring out how to make them deliver measurable business value. Agentic artificial intelligence (AI) is taking on more work in HR and payroll, which increases the need for reliable data, connected systems and meaningful human oversight. At the same time, organizations must rethink how they develop managers and early-career employees as roles evolve, while navigating an increasingly complex web of employment and technology regulations. Success in 2027 will require organizations to align their technology, workforce and compliance strategies to deliver better business outcomes.

Key takeaways

Measure AI by business impact. Connect adoption and productivity gains to outcomes such as lower labor costs, improved accuracy and better employee service.

Put AI into practice responsibly. As AI moves from experimentation to execution of HR and payroll workflows, organizations need connected systems, reliable data pipelines and meaningful human oversight to maintain trust.

Prepare people for a changing world of work. Managers need skills to coordinate people and technology, while early-career employees may need new pathways to develop judgment and experience.

AI governance, data privacy, paid leave, workplace accommodations and other employment requirements are increasingly interconnected, requiring coordinated compliance that accounts for both overlapping requirements and jurisdiction-specific obligations.

Below are just some of the developments shaping the future of HR. ADP's 2027 HR trends guidebook explores a broader range of emerging priorities, challenges and opportunities — and what leaders can do to prepare for the year ahead.

1. Organizations are seeking measurable ROI from AI

AI adoption is outpacing organizations' ability to demonstrate its financial return. Although 95% of organizations surveyed by KPMG had an AI strategy, only 8% reported established return on investment (ROI). Organizations are beginning to experience benefits and the next step is connecting those gains to established business measures, including revenue, expenses and labor costs.

Speed and usage alone don't prove value. AI-generated outputs still require human review, verification and sometimes correction, meaning automation can shift work rather than eliminate it.

"Real speed is measured by the total time from intent to outcome, not by the fastest step in between," said Joe Kleinwaechter, vice president, global user experience, ADP.

Research also suggests that returns are concentrated among organizations with strong foundations across data, technology, workforce readiness, governance and innovation.

HR and business leaders can define the business outcome each AI initiative should improve — such as reducing labor costs, improving payroll accuracy, shortening hiring timelines or resolving employee requests faster — and establish a baseline to measure progress. Track results across the entire workflow, including review, corrections and exceptions, to determine whether time savings translate into lower costs, greater productivity or better service. These findings can help leaders determine which AI initiatives are delivering enough value to scale, which need adjustments and where additional investment may be warranted.

2. Agentic AI is becoming a practical reality in HR and payroll

AI agents were featured in ADP's 2026 HR trends breakdown and are now moving deeper into the HR realm. According to ADP's 2026 Market Pulse study, 49% of small organizations aware of AI agents use them, along with 60% of midsized and 72% of large organizations.

As AI agents take on more tasks within HR and payroll workflows, organizations must establish granular permission controls and operational boundaries. For example, organizations can allow agents to handle routine information requests or initiate administrative workflows while requiring human approval for actions that affect pay, employment status or other consequential decisions.

ADP’s 2027 HR trends study found that about one-third of organizations use AI to provide insights but people make all final decisions. Among organizations using AI in decision making, human review before finalizing decisions is required by 80% of small, 64% of midsized and 67% of large organizations.

A smart approach: Build trust alongside capability, with meaningful human oversight for consequential decisions, to ensure the technology has a strategic impact.

3. Agentic AI is driving a more connected, interoperable HCM ecosystem

As organizations expand their use of AI, agents need connected, reliable data to execute workflows across HR systems. Yet ADP's 2026 Market Pulse study found that systems integration and data management still pose challenges for 14% of small, 16% of midsized and 20% of large organizations. Integrated platforms can also improve business outcomes. ISG found that organizations using integrated HR, finance and workforce-planning platforms achieved approximately twice the ROI of peers with siloed systems. The emerging model doesn't necessarily require one vendor or a single application suite, but rather trusted data and capabilities that can work together securely while agents orchestrate activity across platforms.

“Integration is no longer a back-office IT concern,” said Asal Naraghi, global innovation leader, future of work, ADP. “It's a prerequisite for AI to work at all. Organizations that keep adding best-of-breed tools without an integration strategy are compounding the exact data fragmentation problem that undermines agent reliability.”

HR leaders should start mapping enterprise and workforce data flows across their existing systems, identifying duplication and integration gaps and prioritizing connections that will improve reporting, reduce manual work or support reliable AI execution across platforms.

4. Manager development is becoming a strategic opportunity

As AI changes work, managers must help employees navigate disruption.

“AI has changed change,” Naraghi said, “and because of that, organizations are asking employees to absorb more change, faster, with less runway than at any point in the past decade.”

Managers need stronger coaching, judgment, empathy and trust-building skills to help teams adapt, verify AI outputs and maintain human connection. Yet ADP’s 2027 HR trends study found that manager capability ranks last as a priority for organizations of all sizes.

Organizations risk expanding managers’ responsibilities without investing in the support they need to be successful. HR leaders can redefine the role around change leadership by making manager development a strategic priority. That investment could include practical training in coaching employees through technology-driven change, evaluating AI-generated information and helping teams adapt their workflows — not just traditional management or performance-review skills.

5. AI is reshaping entry-level work and development

Automating routine work can improve efficiency but may inadvertently eliminate certain opportunities for early-career employees to learn how a business operates. Organizations must preserve opportunities to deliberately develop judgment, critical thinking and business acumen in junior roles.

PwC found that AI-exposed junior-level roles are seven times more likely to require traditionally senior skills, such as leadership and strategic thinking, than junior roles least exposed to AI. That raises a practical question: How can employees develop those capabilities if the work that once helped them learn becomes automated?

“If you automate everything, who will be your managers in five years?” said Katerina Rodriguez, director, future of work strategy, ADP. “You have to bring them in and teach them in order to build your leadership pipeline.”

HR leaders can redesign development through experiential learning, apprenticeships, simulations and mentoring. Cross-generational knowledge sharing can also preserve institutional knowledge as experienced employees leave.

6. Regulation of AI and workplace technology is accelerating

HR compliance is no longer just a matter of tracking individual laws. AI governance, data privacy, paid leave, workplace accommodations and pay transparency are evolving across global, national, state and local jurisdictions, creating overlapping requirements.

In 2027, new or updated AI-related requirements in California, Colorado and Connecticut may affect employment-related AI and automation decisions. Changing paid leave and accommodation rules add further complexity across jurisdictions.

“The modern employment law landscape is defined by decentralization,” said Chris Moussally, senior counsel, legal operations leader, ADP. “Every year brings new state and local requirements, new compliance obligations and new opportunities for employers who are prepared to adapt.”

HR leaders should coordinate with payroll, compliance and technology teams to centralize workforce data and build adaptable processes. This approach may help identify obligations early while balancing consistency with local requirements.

Shaping the future of work

The trends highlighted here illuminate a broader shift in how organizations approach work, technology and people management. Realizing value from AI depends on reliable data and integrated systems, while responsible adoption requires human oversight, capable managers and thoughtful workforce development. Evolving regulations add another layer of complexity.

HR leaders who connect these priorities can make more informed decisions, improve business outcomes and help their organizations adapt without losing track of the people behind the work.

FAQs

1. What are the top HR trends for 2027?

Among the HR trends emerging in 2027 are:

Organizations are seeking measurable ROI from AI

Agentic AI is becoming a practical reality in HR and payroll

Agentic AI is driving a more connected, interoperable HCM ecosystem

Manager development is becoming a strategic opportunity

AI forces a rethink of early-career development

Regulation of AI and workplace technology is accelerating

2. What actions should HR leaders take in 2027?

Think about how AI can deliver measurable business value, develop a strategy and act on it.

Preserve meaningful human involvement for decision making to build trust alongside capability.

Regularly inventory and assess AI-supported employment decisions, audit outcomes for fairness and reliability, and address identified risks or issues.

Work to integrate HCM systems to improve business outcomes. ISG found that organizations using integrated HR, finance and workforce-planning platforms achieved approximately twice the return on investment of peers with siloed systems.

Ensure managers can develop stronger coaching, judgment, empathy and trust-building skills to help teams adapt, verify AI outputs and maintain human connection.

Redesign early-career development through experiential learning, apprenticeships, simulations and mentoring.

Coordinate with payroll, compliance and technology teams, maintain accurate workforce data and build adaptable processes.

3. How should HR leaders prepare for AI regulation in 2027?

HR leaders should coordinate with payroll, compliance and technology teams to track evolving requirements across jurisdictions. Maintaining accurate workforce data and adaptable processes can help organizations identify obligations early while balancing consistent practices with local requirements.

4. How is AI changing entry-level jobs?

AI is automating routine tasks that have traditionally helped early-career employees learn how businesses operate. PwC found that AI-exposed, junior-level roles are seven times more likely to require traditionally senior skills, such as leadership and strategic thinking, than junior roles least exposed to AI. Employers need to create new development opportunities through mentoring, apprenticeships and hands-on learning.

This story was produced by ADP and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.