How much would you bet on Taylor Swift's wedding?

Would you bet money on Taylor Swift's wedding? Well, thanks to new betting sites that allow you to place bets on practically anything, you can.

According to The New York Times, on the Kalshi betting site users have put over $2 million on the wedding, with the location of the nuptials alone taking in $1.49 million in bets. So far, New York City is the leading pick. Over on Polymarket, people are betting on the guest list, with the leading picks being Selena Gomez, Patrick Mahomes and Gracie Abrams.

A spokesperson for Kalshi told the Times in a statement, "In many ways, prediction markets are becoming another layer of fandom and expression for the superfan."

But one Swiftie told the Times that it's an invasion of privacy, noting, "I don't think that you can really call yourself a supporter of an artist if you're trying to place bets about their personal life."

Sarah Baker Bailey, a professor at Southern Connecticut State University, told the paper she's not surprised that Swifties, who constantly analyze everything Taylor does in an attempt to predict her next move, would gamble on her wedding.

Said Bailey, "If you can pick up patterns and recognize patterns in Taylor’s behavior and the Easter eggs and get really good at thinking through the numerology, then it’s a natural expansion to say, ‘Wait a minute, why don’t I make a little money off of this weird super power?’”

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