How much house does $500,000 buy you in Brunswick?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Albany, GA. (Artazum // Shutterstock/Artazum // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Brunswick?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Brunswick right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

36 Carlee Ln, Brunswick, GA 31523
- Price: $499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,591
- See 36 Carlee Ln, Brunswick, GA 31523 on Redfin.com

1001 Poppell Dr, Darien, GA 31305
- Price: $475,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,681
- See 1001 Poppell Dr, Darien, GA 31305 on Redfin.com

94 Silver Bluff Dr, Brunswick, GA 31523
- Price: $489,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,219
- See 94 Silver Bluff Dr, Brunswick, GA 31523 on Redfin.com

1425 Lanier Blvd, Brunswick, GA 31520
- Price: $489,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,313
- See 1425 Lanier Blvd, Brunswick, GA 31520 on Redfin.com

124 Cinder Hill Dr, Brunswick, GA 31523
- Price: $485,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,744
- See 124 Cinder Hill Dr, Brunswick, GA 31523 on Redfin.com

610 Newcastle St, Brunswick, GA 31520
- Price: $486,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,652
- See 610 Newcastle St, Brunswick, GA 31520 on Redfin.com

20 Anna Way, , GA 31525
- Price: $479,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,623
- See 20 Anna Way, , GA 31525 on Redfin.com

104 Captains Way, Brunswick, GA 31523
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,562
- See 104 Captains Way, Brunswick, GA 31523 on Redfin.com

117 Rachel Way, Brunswick, GA 31523
- Price: $489,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,200
- See 117 Rachel Way, Brunswick, GA 31523 on Redfin.com

502 Palmetto St, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
- Price: $475,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,472
- See 502 Palmetto St, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

103 Ashley Marsh Dr, Brunswick, GA 31523
- Price: $489,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,468
- See 103 Ashley Marsh Dr, Brunswick, GA 31523 on Redfin.com

315 Pine St, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
- Price: $489,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,489
- See 315 Pine St, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

1231 Delegal Dr Ne, Townsend, GA 31331
- Price: $475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,031
- See 1231 Delegal Dr Ne, Townsend, GA 31331 on Redfin.com

1356 Fiddler Trce Ne, Townsend, GA 31331
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,941
- See 1356 Fiddler Trce Ne, Townsend, GA 31331 on Redfin.com

669 N Golf Villas, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,564
- See 669 N Golf Villas, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

656 N Golf Villas, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
- Price: $479,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,564
- See 656 N Golf Villas, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

559 Cumberland Rd, Hortense, GA 31543
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,802
- See 559 Cumberland Rd, Hortense, GA 31543 on Redfin.com

110 Rachel Way, Brunswick, GA 31523
- Price: $480,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,660
- See 110 Rachel Way, Brunswick, GA 31523 on Redfin.com

189 Harbor Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA 31523
- Price: $475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,324
- See 189 Harbor Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA 31523 on Redfin.com

1228 Park Vw Cir, Townsend, GA 31331
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,100
- See 1228 Park Vw Cir, Townsend, GA 31331 on Redfin.com

101 Barkentine Ct, St Simons Island, GA 31522
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,414
- See 101 Barkentine Ct, St Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

340 Oak Grove Island Dr, Brunswick, GA 31523
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,813
- See 340 Oak Grove Island Dr, Brunswick, GA 31523 on Redfin.com

417 Fort King George Dr, Darien, GA 31305
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,687
- See 417 Fort King George Dr, Darien, GA 31305 on Redfin.com

1247 Sapelo Cir Se, Darien, GA 31305
- Price: $475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,702
- See 1247 Sapelo Cir Se, Darien, GA 31305 on Redfin.com

15 Bay Tree Ct W, St Simons Island, GA 31522
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,378
- See 15 Bay Tree Ct W, St Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

1175 N Beachview Dr, Jekyll Island, GA 31527
- Price: $479,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,226
- See 1175 N Beachview Dr, Jekyll Island, GA 31527 on Redfin.com

103 Kiln Trl, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
- Price: $499,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,800
- See 103 Kiln Trl, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

413 Fairway Villas, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
- Price: $475,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,558
- See 413 Fairway Villas, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

850 Mallery St, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
- Price: $499,999
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,143
- See 850 Mallery St, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 on Redfin.com

1871 E Perimeter Rd Se, Sapelo Island, GA 31327
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 900
- See 1871 E Perimeter Rd Se, Sapelo Island, GA 31327 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

