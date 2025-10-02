How much house does $500,000 buy you in Augusta?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Augusta?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Augusta right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

3508 Patron Dr, Grovetown, GA 30813
- Price: $499,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,889
- See 3508 Patron Dr, Grovetown, GA 30813 on Redfin.com

802 Sparkleberry Rd, Evans, GA 30809
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,600
- See 802 Sparkleberry Rd, Evans, GA 30809 on Redfin.com

4576 Coldwater St, Grovetown, GA 30813
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,933
- See 4576 Coldwater St, Grovetown, GA 30813 on Redfin.com

593 Broadsword Way, Graniteville, SC 29829
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,779
- See 593 Broadsword Way, Graniteville, SC 29829 on Redfin.com

251 Prominence Dr, Grovetown, GA 30813
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,410
- See 251 Prominence Dr, Grovetown, GA 30813 on Redfin.com

4062 Stowe Dr, Grovetown, GA 30813
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,354
- See 4062 Stowe Dr, Grovetown, GA 30813 on Redfin.com

936 Deercrest Cir, Evans, GA 30809
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,160
- See 936 Deercrest Cir, Evans, GA 30809 on Redfin.com

149 Equinox Loop, Aiken, SC 29803
- Price: $497,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,826
- See 149 Equinox Loop, Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

3043 Lake Forest Dr, Augusta, GA 30909
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,548
- See 3043 Lake Forest Dr, Augusta, GA 30909 on Redfin.com

4123 Knollcrest Cir N, Augusta, GA 30907
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,284
- See 4123 Knollcrest Cir N, Augusta, GA 30907 on Redfin.com

917 Windmill Pkwy, Evans, GA 30809
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,281
- See 917 Windmill Pkwy, Evans, GA 30809 on Redfin.com

3159 Twin Pine Rd, Thomson, GA 30824
- Price: $495,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,264
- See 3159 Twin Pine Rd, Thomson, GA 30824 on Redfin.com

829 Woodberry Dr, Evans, GA 30809
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,945
- See 829 Woodberry Dr, Evans, GA 30809 on Redfin.com

210 Oleander Trl, Evans, GA 30809
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,045
- See 210 Oleander Trl, Evans, GA 30809 on Redfin.com

80 Peninsula Pt, Aiken, SC 29803
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,584
- See 80 Peninsula Pt, Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

9 Park Place Ct, Augusta, GA 30909
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,762
- See 9 Park Place Ct, Augusta, GA 30909 on Redfin.com

259 Dublin Loop, Grovetown, GA 30813
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,852
- See 259 Dublin Loop, Grovetown, GA 30813 on Redfin.com

106 Sassafras Rd, Aiken, SC 29803
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,233
- See 106 Sassafras Rd, Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

1020 Cooper Place Dr, North Augusta, SC 29860
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,728
- See 1020 Cooper Place Dr, North Augusta, SC 29860 on Redfin.com

446 Laurens St, Aiken, SC 29801
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,031
- See 446 Laurens St, Aiken, SC 29801 on Redfin.com

826 Georgia Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,406
- See 826 Georgia Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841 on Redfin.com

1888 Knobcone Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841
- Price: $497,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,034
- See 1888 Knobcone Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841 on Redfin.com

101 Loganberry Ct, Aiken, SC 29803
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,655
- See 101 Loganberry Ct, Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

3039 Tarleton Ct, Beech Island, SC 29842
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,628
- See 3039 Tarleton Ct, Beech Island, SC 29842 on Redfin.com

1340 Bellingham Dr, Beech Island, SC 29842
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,576
- See 1340 Bellingham Dr, Beech Island, SC 29842 on Redfin.com

538 Regent Rd, Augusta, GA 30909
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,071
- See 538 Regent Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 on Redfin.com

129 Winged Elm Cir, Aiken, SC 29803
- Price: $498,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,779
- See 129 Winged Elm Cir, Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

7025 Rance Perry Rd, Appling, GA 30802
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,375
- See 7025 Rance Perry Rd, Appling, GA 30802 on Redfin.com

370 Cedar Branch Rd, Windsor, SC 29856
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,812
- See 370 Cedar Branch Rd, Windsor, SC 29856 on Redfin.com

1058 Wright Mills Road Rd, Couchton, SC 29801
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,500
- See 1058 Wright Mills Road Rd, Couchton, SC 29801 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

