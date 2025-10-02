How much house does $500,000 buy you in Augusta?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Deltona, FL.

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Augusta?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Augusta right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

3508 Patron Dr, Grovetown, GA 30813

- Price: $499,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,889

- See 3508 Patron Dr, Grovetown, GA 30813 on Redfin.com

802 Sparkleberry Rd, Evans, GA 30809

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,600

- See 802 Sparkleberry Rd, Evans, GA 30809 on Redfin.com

4576 Coldwater St, Grovetown, GA 30813

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,933

- See 4576 Coldwater St, Grovetown, GA 30813 on Redfin.com

593 Broadsword Way, Graniteville, SC 29829

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,779

- See 593 Broadsword Way, Graniteville, SC 29829 on Redfin.com

251 Prominence Dr, Grovetown, GA 30813

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,410

- See 251 Prominence Dr, Grovetown, GA 30813 on Redfin.com

4062 Stowe Dr, Grovetown, GA 30813

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,354

- See 4062 Stowe Dr, Grovetown, GA 30813 on Redfin.com

936 Deercrest Cir, Evans, GA 30809

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,160

- See 936 Deercrest Cir, Evans, GA 30809 on Redfin.com

149 Equinox Loop, Aiken, SC 29803

- Price: $497,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,826

- See 149 Equinox Loop, Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

3043 Lake Forest Dr, Augusta, GA 30909

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,548

- See 3043 Lake Forest Dr, Augusta, GA 30909 on Redfin.com

4123 Knollcrest Cir N, Augusta, GA 30907

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,284

- See 4123 Knollcrest Cir N, Augusta, GA 30907 on Redfin.com

917 Windmill Pkwy, Evans, GA 30809

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,281

- See 917 Windmill Pkwy, Evans, GA 30809 on Redfin.com

3159 Twin Pine Rd, Thomson, GA 30824

- Price: $495,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,264

- See 3159 Twin Pine Rd, Thomson, GA 30824 on Redfin.com

829 Woodberry Dr, Evans, GA 30809

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,945

- See 829 Woodberry Dr, Evans, GA 30809 on Redfin.com

210 Oleander Trl, Evans, GA 30809

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,045

- See 210 Oleander Trl, Evans, GA 30809 on Redfin.com

80 Peninsula Pt, Aiken, SC 29803

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,584

- See 80 Peninsula Pt, Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

9 Park Place Ct, Augusta, GA 30909

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,762

- See 9 Park Place Ct, Augusta, GA 30909 on Redfin.com

259 Dublin Loop, Grovetown, GA 30813

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,852

- See 259 Dublin Loop, Grovetown, GA 30813 on Redfin.com

106 Sassafras Rd, Aiken, SC 29803

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,233

- See 106 Sassafras Rd, Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

1020 Cooper Place Dr, North Augusta, SC 29860

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,728

- See 1020 Cooper Place Dr, North Augusta, SC 29860 on Redfin.com

446 Laurens St, Aiken, SC 29801

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,031

- See 446 Laurens St, Aiken, SC 29801 on Redfin.com

826 Georgia Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,406

- See 826 Georgia Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841 on Redfin.com

1888 Knobcone Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841

- Price: $497,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,034

- See 1888 Knobcone Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841 on Redfin.com

101 Loganberry Ct, Aiken, SC 29803

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,655

- See 101 Loganberry Ct, Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

3039 Tarleton Ct, Beech Island, SC 29842

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,628

- See 3039 Tarleton Ct, Beech Island, SC 29842 on Redfin.com

1340 Bellingham Dr, Beech Island, SC 29842

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,576

- See 1340 Bellingham Dr, Beech Island, SC 29842 on Redfin.com

538 Regent Rd, Augusta, GA 30909

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,071

- See 538 Regent Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 on Redfin.com

129 Winged Elm Cir, Aiken, SC 29803

- Price: $498,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,779

- See 129 Winged Elm Cir, Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

7025 Rance Perry Rd, Appling, GA 30802

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,375

- See 7025 Rance Perry Rd, Appling, GA 30802 on Redfin.com

370 Cedar Branch Rd, Windsor, SC 29856

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,812

- See 370 Cedar Branch Rd, Windsor, SC 29856 on Redfin.com

1058 Wright Mills Road Rd, Couchton, SC 29801

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,500

- See 1058 Wright Mills Road Rd, Couchton, SC 29801 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.