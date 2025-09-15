How it's done: 'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack hits #1

After weeks in the #2 position, KPop Demon Hunters has finally won the gold, as it ascends to the top spot on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. It's the first soundtrack to top the tally in more than three years; the last one to do so was Encanto.

KPop Demon Hunters is already the first soundtrack ever to produce four simultaneous top-10 hits: "Golden," "Your Idol," "Soda Pop" and "How It's Done."

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber's album SWAG has jumped from #17 to #4 thanks to the release of SWAG II, an expanded version which includes the original album's 21 tracks, plus 23 additional songs. Both albums were surprise releases, and marked Justin's first new music in four years.

Finally, sombr's debut album I Barely Know Her, has now entered the top 10 for the first time, rising from #12. The album's boost comes following the artist's performance on the MTV VMAs, where he did a medley of "back to friends" and "12 to 12."

