Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Georgia using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of November 13.
Georgia by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.38
- Week change: -$0.14 (-3.9%)
- Year change: +$0.56 (+20.0%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.50 (6/15/22)
- Diesel current price: $5.54
- Week change: -$0.10 (-1.7%)
- Year change: +$2.00 (+56.6%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.35 (9/19/26)
Metros with most expensive gas in Georgia
#1. Gainesville: $3.45
#2. Macon: $3.43
#3. Athens: $3.42
#4. Atlanta: $3.42
#5. Savannah: $3.41
#6. Hinesville-Fort Stewart: $3.41
#7. Valdosta: $3.41
#8. Rome: $3.34
#9. Columbus (GA only): $3.31
#10. Dalton: $3.27
#11. Brunswick: $3.26
#12. Augusta-Aiken (GA only): $3.23
#13. Warner Robins: $3.23
#14. Albany: $3.21
#15. Catoosa-Dade-Walker: $3.21
States with the least expensive gas
#1. North Carolina: $3.15
#2. Texas: $3.35
#3. Georgia: $3.38
#4. Indiana: $3.43
#5. South Carolina: $3.43
Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. Oregon
- Regular gas price: $4.50
#4. Washington
- Regular gas price: $4.87
#3. Nevada
- Regular gas price: $4.94
#2. California
- Regular gas price: $5.60
#1. Hawaii
- Regular gas price: $5.62