How gas prices have changed in Macon in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Akron using data from AAA. (Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock/Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Macon, GA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

Macon by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.94
--- Georgia average: $2.89
- Week change: +$0.02 (+0.7%)
- Year change: +$0.16 (+5.8%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.45 (6/16/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.58
- Week change: +$0.06 (+1.6%)
- Year change: +$0.35 (+10.7%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.59 (6/21/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42
#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46
#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#5. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.79

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.97

This story was produced by Cheap Insurance and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!