How Alysa Liu inspired Sabrina Carpenter and KATSEYE

Gold medalist Alysa Liu of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's Single Skating - Free Skating at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Feb. 19, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Tang Xinyu/VCG via Getty Images)

Alysa Liu's gold medal-winning performance at the Olympics has inspired millions of people, but it turns out some of those people just happen to be big pop stars — and we're not just talking about Taylor Swift.

In her interview with Perfect magazine, Sabrina Carpenter was asked who or what excites her about the future. She says, in part, "I'll tell you who I love ... that ice skater, Alysa [Liu]. She gives me hope. I've felt so inspired by hearing her speak."

"I think there’s people like that who just feel so articulate, so self-assured and aren’t looking at so many eyes on them as a reason to play it safe but really a reason to just be exactly who they are," Sabrina continues. "She’s a perfect example of that."

And Alysa's signature striped-hair look has also inspired KATSEYE. The group tells Vogue magazine that when they play Coachella Friday, they'll all be sporting various mixtures of blond and black hair, with only group member Yoonchae Jeung being completely blond. Megan Skiendiel tells Vogue that her take on it is an attempt to mimic Alysa's hair.

"We decided to do my own version of her shine lines, which almost looks like you just splashed some bleach on my hair," says Megan. "I actually got to meet Alysa right after dyeing my hair like this, and I loved that we really look like twins."

At a recent awards show, Taylor, who is one of Alysa's favorite artists, told the skater, "I was so inspired by how much diligence, work, and love you have for what you do."

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