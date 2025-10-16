'House Tour': Sabrina Carpenter teams with Airbnb for Short n' Sweet experience

A very hard bed and a heart-shaped toilet are just two of the features of Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour stage set — and you can win a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at it, thanks to Airbnb.

The latest Airbnb Original experience will give 20 eligible guests the opportunity to experience a day on Sabrina's set, which is designed to resemble a vintage TV show. Taking place Nov. 18 in LA, the experience starts with a photo shoot and then time spent exploring the replica of the set, including the heart-shaped toilet that Sabrina specifically requested, but only she gets to see.

Guests will then go to hair and makeup, where they'll get tips from Sabrina's personal glam team and dress in outfits inspired by the ones Sabrina wears onstage, like silk robes and glitter tights. Then Sabrina will introduce guests to her choreographer, who will teach them a routine. The day ends with everyone enjoying a nonalcoholic espresso beverage.

Now through Oct. 20, you can request to book the Star in Short n' Sweet TV with Sabrina Carpenter experience. Transportation and accommodations aren't included, and you must be at least 18 to book.

“It’s so surreal to invite you into my penthouse on Airbnb," Sabrina says in a statement. "The Short n’ Sweet tour wouldn’t exist without my fans, and it only feels right to end it together, in the place I’ve called home over these past two years."

