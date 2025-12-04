The honor Jonas Brothers would like to receive will leave them flushed with pleasure

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas are honored with Jonas Brothers Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 03, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jonas Brothers took part in an age-hold showbiz tradition Wednesday, putting their handprints and footprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. The next award they have their eyes on isn't quite so glamorous.

JoBros were inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame earlier this year; they also have a star on Hollywood Boulevard, which they received in 2023. Asked by People what honor they'd like to have next, Joe Jonas said, "A rest stop [named after us] in New Jersey." His brother Kevin Jonas liked the idea, adding, "That's the one for me. That's all I need."

They wouldn't be the first musicians to have a rest stop named after them in the Garden State. Famous New Jerseyans Jon Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston and Frank Sinatra have all received that particular honor.

Nick Jonas set his sights a bit higher: "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame one day would be pretty sweet," he told People.

At the handprint ceremony, Joe shared that the first time the brothers came to LA, the TCL Theater was the first place they went to. "We were just normal kids growing up in New Jersey. You know, we never imagined our hand and feet would one day be a part of Hollywood history," he said.

The brothers also talked with People about being girl dads; between them, they have five daughters. People asked them what they've learned from their girls this year.

"I have learned a lot about princesses," Nick said.

Joe added, "I've learned a lot more about [KPop] Demon Hunters than I ever anticipated knowing."

Nick, Joe and Kevin also revealed that at this point, they can all French braid their daughters' hair, with Kevin boasting that he's "working on the fishtail now."

