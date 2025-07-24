Hits by Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, BLACKPINK among Spotify's Songs of Summer Wildcards

Back in May, Spotify released a list of tracks it predicted would become the songs of the summer — but thanks to unexpected releases and last-minute surges in popularity, the streaming platform has now had to play catchup.
Spotify has issued an additional list called Songs of Summer Wildcards — tunes that "have either been released since our initial predictions list, or are seeing a recent spike in global streams," according to the platform.
Among the initial predictions Spotify made in May were "Ordinary" by Alex Warren, "party 4 u" by Charli XCX, "Blue Strips" by Jessie Murph, "How Bad Do U Want Me" by Lady Gaga," "NOKIA" by Drake, "Love Me Not" by Ravyn Lenae, "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" by Role Model and "back to friends" by sombr.
