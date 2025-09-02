Hitched season: Noah Kahan is married

Noah Kahan is off the market.

The "Stick Season" singer and his longtime girlfriend got married in his home state of Vermont on Aug. 23, a rep confirmed to ABC Audio. It was an "intimate ceremony," as per the rep, who added, "On behalf of the couple, who greatly value their privacy, we respectfully ask that no additional details, photos or video be shared publicly unless they choose to do so in their own time.”

Noah has kept the name of his new bride private, but he did thank her in the liner notes of his Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever) album. According to People, he wrote in the dedication, "To my fiancée, you're the air I breathe, you are everything and whatever is left after that. I could spend the rest of my life thanking you for getting me through this, and I promise I will. I love you to the moon and back."

Noah has been working on new music, and on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, he's hosting a benefit concert and golf tournament to raise funds for his Busyhead Project charity, which supports local mental health organizations and resources.

