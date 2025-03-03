Hinesville 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Hinesville, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 82 °F on Saturday, while the low is 36 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 3
- High of 63 °F, low of 36 °F (34% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:51 AM, sunset at 6:25 PM
Tuesday, March 4
- High of 71 °F, low of 46 °F (54% humidity)
- Overcast with a 90% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (2 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM
Wednesday, March 5
- High of 75 °F, low of 56 °F (72% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:27 PM
Thursday, March 6
- High of 61 °F, low of 45 °F (33% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:27 PM
- First quarter moon
Friday, March 7
- High of 69 °F, low of 42 °F (22% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:46 AM, sunset at 6:28 PM
Saturday, March 8
- High of 82 °F, low of 49 °F (40% humidity)
- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 6:29 PM
Sunday, March 9
- High of 62 °F, low of 42 °F (91% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (39 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:43 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM