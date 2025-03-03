Hinesville 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather.

Stacker created the forecast for Hinesville, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 82 °F on Saturday, while the low is 36 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 3

- High of 63 °F, low of 36 °F (34% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:51 AM, sunset at 6:25 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 71 °F, low of 46 °F (54% humidity)

- Overcast with a 90% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (2 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 75 °F, low of 56 °F (72% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:27 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 61 °F, low of 45 °F (33% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:27 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 69 °F, low of 42 °F (22% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:46 AM, sunset at 6:28 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 82 °F, low of 49 °F (40% humidity)

- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 6:29 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 62 °F, low of 42 °F (91% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (39 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:43 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM